Salute to Teachers: Clanci Chiu Honored for Commitment to Teaching Mentorship

Clanci Chiu has been working to make math accessible to students for 25 years, and is working to mentor teachers as they do the same.

She is one of three teachers — Francisco Diaz Real of Lompoc High School and Janis Spracher of Monte Vista School being the others — chosen for the award of distinguished mentors from the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

The award is designed to highlight and recognize exceptional instruction, leadership and mentorship, and each mentor is nominated by an administrator, mentee or colleague.

Chiu and the other awardees will be recognized at the Salute to Teachers gala that will take place Nov. 14 at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. The three Distinguished Mentors, three Distinguished New Educators and the 2016 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year will also be recognized at the event.

Last year, Chiu worked as a secondary math teacher of special assignment, or TOSA, at the Carpinteria Unified School District and mentored two new educators there.

“It is so exciting to see new educators ‘grow’ into being the teachers that they are,” she told Noozhawk.

“I feel honored to be able to come along side them, to sometimes share words of wisdom from years in the classroom, to sometimes just listen and be a sounding board for their new ideas, to gently push them out of their comfort zone,” she said.

“But most of all to let them know that I believe in who they are as teachers and what they have to offer to their students.”

In July, Chiu accepted a position at the county Education Office, where she works as the coordinator of instruction, assessment and professional learning.

“In many ways, I feel that I am continuing my role as a mentor by being able to support many different teachers in schools throughout our county,” she said.

Chiu has been a math teacher for 25 years, and has taught at Santa Barbara Junior High, San Marcos High and La Cumbre Junior High schools. She also worked as a math specialist at Monroe School.

Chiu graduated with honors from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in mathematics and also received her teaching credential in math from UCSB.

She decided to pursue education after seeing both of her parents in the roles as educators who, she said, “were passionate about empowering all students through learning.”

Chiu was nominated for the award by a teacher who calls her a mentor and said she helps teachers implement the Common Core standards.

“She came in an talked it through with me, as well as offered to take over one of my periods so I could go observe the other Math 1 teacher’ s class, since he has been teaching much longer than I have,” the nominator wrote.

“Her willingness to support and take time out of her busy TOSA schedule really shows me that she cares both about my growth as a teacher and my students learning.”

