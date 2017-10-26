Salute to Teachers: Lompoc Music, Band Teacher Garson Olivieri Named Top Performing Arts Educator

[Noozhawk’s note: Part of a series on the teachers who will be honored Oct. 28 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox and the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Click here for a complete series index.]

Lompoc Unified School District band and music teacher Garson Olivieri has been named the 2018 Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.

His students at Cabrillo High School know him as “Mr. O.”

“Garson’s passion, energy and enthusiasm for the performing arts shine through, and have inspired young students to develop an enduring appreciation for music and the arts,” said former Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone.​

| Salute to Teachers | Complete Series Index |

Chris Ladwig, a science teacher at Cabrillo High School, nominated his colleague for the honor and described Olivieri as a “visionary leader” in secondary music education.

Ladwig wrote one of Olivieri’s great contributions is to develop a sense of community. “He doesn't just teach music, he helps students to understand that they will fail or succeed together, as a team.”

Olivieri’s enthusiasm and excitement is contagious, Ladwig said. .

Olivieri grew up in a family of actors, artists, dancers and musicians in Palmdale. He sang in the school’s talent show when he was 5 years old and in the fifth grade he played the saxophone in a school band.

His experiences in school music programs convinced Olivieri to become a school music teacher.

He graduated with a bachelor's degree in music education, a teaching credential and some graduate courses in choral conducting from California State University, Los Angeles.

Recently, he completed a master's degree in band conducting at the American Band College of Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.

Olivieri came to Lompoc’s Cabrillo High School and Vandenberg Middle School after teaching in Lawndale and Palmdale.

In Lompoc, Olivieri started a string orchestra program that has expanded to five classes in three schools. The Cabrillo Marching Band has won the bronze and silver medals at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association Championships.

The music teacher lives in Lompoc with his fiancée Kati and their cats.

Eight educators are being recognized at A Salute to Teachers event Oct. 28, hosted by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Fifth-grade teacher Jennifer Cline, at Oak Valley Elementary School in Buellton, is Santa Barbara County’s 2018 Teacher of the Year, and​ Garson Olivieri, a teacher at Cabrillo High School in Lompoc, is being recognized as the Santa Barbara Bowl Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.

Distinguished new educators being honored this year include Desiree Hitch from Ernest Righetti High School in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District; Jani Lindberg from Santa Ynez Valley Union High School and Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium; and Kelly Keene from San Marcos High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Distinguished mentors include Christine Petrone from Manzanita Public Charter School in the Lompoc Unified School District; Denise Stevens from Rice Elementary in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District; and Kevin O’Hara from Carpinteria Middle School in the Carpinteria Unified School District.

Noozhawk Q&A

Noozhawk: Why did you decide to become a teacher?

Garson Olivieri: It’s not so much that I chose to, but more that I have never expected I’d do anything else as a career. I knew in eighth grade that I wanted to become a band director, and my love for orchestra and choir grew after I became more versed in the repertoire of each.

Noozhawk: How long have you been teaching?

GO: This is my 10th year teaching and my seventh at Cabrillo.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite subject/lesson plan to teach your students?

GO: Each lesson is determined by the repertoire, and the repertoire is determined by the students’ level. I try to select music that challenges the students without being prohibitively difficult. The repertoire must cause them to reach past their comfort zones, but must still be achievable at an artistic level. The challenge matches the learning goal. Sometimes it’s a technical piece that demands they develop their dexterity. Sometimes it’s a piece that’s technically simple but demands they maximize their expressiveness in order to make music rather than just play notes.

Further, the music we select has got to be interesting to them. They have to want to play it. They have to love what they do in order to become excellent at it. So when we’ve selected a piece that’s the right difficulty and they’re excited to play, I know they’ll play it well because there’s a good feeling that goes along with achieving a challenge while being artistically stimulated. So I suppose my favorite lessons are their favorite lessons.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

GO: I love watching students realize that they CAN. Whatever it is, there’s something special about the transformation from, “I can’t” to, “Now I can.” It’s tangible proof to each individual that success can build your mindset, and your mindset influences your success. It’s extremely rewarding when a student who once couldn’t imagine himself or herself at a certain level of proficiency achieves that level and more. It’s a feeling that, once they experience it, they can then apply to other disciplines.

Noozhawk: What are the challenges of your job?

GO: I hate to say it, but money is our biggest challenge. It’s hard to watch a student be frustrated by playing on a 20-year-old, dented-up trumpet with corroding brass. It works, but their morale and achievement are limited by their equipment. There’s a lot more we could be doing with quality instruments in each student’s hands. Marching band costs more than $40,000 a season in order to produce a show at the level we’re after, which means students are constantly fundraising or donating in order to pay for buses, flags, musical arrangements, and other necessities.

The schedule used to be a primary challenge, but administration has been very supportive and wonderful with helping me fix that. We now have a full course offering at Cabrillo that I believe is ideal for our situation. When I was hired I had three classes at Cabrillo. We now have a before-school jazz band, two levels of concert band, two levels of string orchestra, a percussion and color guard class, and an after-school marching band.

Noozhawk: What are you most looking forward to this school year?

GO: We have lots of exciting events to look forward to. State championships for marching band are coming up, we have several concerts for all of our ensembles, musical poinsettia deliveries, band and orchestra festivals, Evening of Jazz, and local parades. Mostly though, I look forward every day to seeing the progress the students will make and watching them light up with wonder when they create a musical moment that takes their breath away.

Noozhawk: Who are your mentors?

GO: I’ve had many wonderful mentors. Dr. Jeff Benedict was my saxophone teacher in college and shaped in large ways the musician and person I would become. Donald Brinegar taught me everything I know about singing and helped me awaken my conducting instincts. Dr. Emily Moss, though I was never her student at Cal State LA, has been there for me for advice, answers to questions, and support. Dr. Abel Ramirez showed me that shape of line and musical expression is everything. Doug Goodwin, our marching band drill writer, was key in helping us develop a successful tradition of marching band. The entire American Band College family helped me learn how to be a successful band director in everything from instrumental pedagogy, to producing beautiful material in print, to being a manager teacher. Dr. Larry Livingston showed all of us at ABC that love must always be the first ingredient.

Noozhawk: Who are the people in your life and work environment who support you every day?

GO: My fiancée, Kati, is extremely supportive and understanding when there’s a million things that I need to do “right now.” She’s my moral support and my favorite hiking buddy, and she helps me realize it when I need to give thinking about the music department a break for a few minutes.

All of the band parents at Cabrillo are who really make this happen. It’s too big an organization for one person to run, and they go to incredible lengths to support the success of the kids. They plan fundraisers, manage events, haul equipment, build props, and help get the marching band on and off the field in under three minutes. We literally could not do what we do without their dedication and hard work.

Noozhawk: How does it feel to be honored as part of the Salute to Teachers?

GO: I’m thrilled to be a part of this, but more importantly I’m thrilled that there are people out there who feel that the arts and art teachers deserve recognition. What we do means everything to me, and I’m glad that it’s important to others as well. Thank you.

Noozhawk: Is there anything else you want to share?

GO: To my students: The sound has the answer, and it will tell you if you listen. You are your own best teacher. I can’t make you better, but together we can help you find the better that is already in you.

To everyone involved with the success of the students at Cabrillo and to the students themselves: Thank you for being in my life.

— Noozhawk special projects editor Melinda Johnson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.