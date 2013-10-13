Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Kelly Choi, Six Other Teachers Center of Celebration at Inaugural Salute to Teachers

Cox Communications event also recognizes Cheryl Lastra, Tyler Wilkes and Jessica Zambrano as Distinguished New Educators

By Emma Hermansson, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | October 13, 2013 | 10:30 a.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery.]

A celebration of Santa Barbara County teachers resulted in a fun night for education at the inaugural Salute to Teachers reception Saturday.

The event at Bacara Resort & Spa was presented by Cox Communications in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Education Office. More than 250 people gathered to recognize the efforts of the county’s teachers.

“Cox is very happy to present the Salute to Teachers event and we want to make this an annual celebration for our fantastic teachers,” said Sarah Clark, public affairs manager at Cox Communications.

The reception paid tribute to the 2013 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year, Kelly Choi of The Academy at Dos Pueblos High School, and awarded honors to three Distinguished New Educators and three Distinguished Mentors.

“When they called me on the phone and read the nomination to why I was chosen, my eyes filled with tears and I got very emotional,” Choi recalled.

“Everything they said about how they think I teach, is the teacher I want to be.”

Choi, who has been a teacher for 17 years, teaches math at Dos Pueblos High. She’s also a technology coach for the Santa Barbara Unified School District, helping colleagues leverage technology to boost student achievement. Choi was given the award because of her impressive relationship with her students and because she does whatever it takes to ensure their success.

“To be a great teacher I think you need to have a kind and patient heart,” Choi said. “It’s great to be here tonight and to celebrate education with my friends and family.

"It’s a fabulous evening and it almost feels like it’s the Academy Awards,” she added with a grin.

The Teacher of the Year award is an annual recognition of an exemplary educator. Each year a neutral team selects one K-12 teacher based on his or her competency, enthusiasm and leadership skills. The teachers are interviewed by the selection committee and observed in the classroom. The Teacher of the Year award is one of the highest honors an educator can receive locally.

“Every year I get more and more impressed with the teachers we have, and it’s great that we have a chance to honor them here tonight,” said Bill Cirone, the county's schools superintendent. “We have a lot of wonderful teachers in Santa Barbara.”

Saturday's event started with a red-carpet cocktail reception followed by dinner and the awards ceremony and ended with dancing. Host of the evening was Andrew Firestone, senior vice president of West Coast Asset Management.

“It’s a fun night for education,” Firestone said. “It’s time to recognize the teachers for all the hard work they do 365 days a year. This is their night.”

The 2014 Distinguished New Educators were Cheryl Lastra of Jonata Middle School in the Solvang School District, Tyler Wilkes of Hollister School in the Goleta Union School District, and Jessica Zambrano of Pioneer Valley High School in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District.

The Distinguished Mentors were Amanda Sweigart of Ellwood School in the Goleta Union School District, Michelle Poquette of Cabrillo High School in the Lompoc Unified School District, and Megan Cotich of La Colina Junior High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Noozhawk intern Emma Hermansson can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 