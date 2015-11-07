Salute to Teachers: Santa Ynez High’s Genevieve Bishop Teaches Students to Grow In and Out of Class

Advice

Agriculture educator cultivates classroom creativity while planting seeds of learning — and more than a few oaks

More than 3,000 acorns were planted last year in the Santa Ynez Valley, thanks to Genevieve Bishop’s class at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

The class worked with the Santa Barbara County Farm Bureau to start the seedlings, and the students monitored them until they could be transplanted.

“Our students take pride in participating in this project,” Bishop told Noozhawk.

The class project that aimed to help make up for dying or diseased oak trees, or those that have been cut down, is one reason why Bishop was nominated as a 2016 distinguished new educator by the County Education Office.

Bishop and six other teachers will be honored as part of the Nov. 14 Salute to Teachers 2015 gala at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Bishop, originally from San Luis Obispo, graduated from Cal Poly with a double major in agribusiness and wine and viticulture.

After receiving her agriculture education credential from Cal Poly, she was assigned to Santa Ynez High for her full-time student teaching and was hired in 2013 as the school’s third agriculture teacher.

Now in her third year of teaching, Bishop supervises student projects while also coaching and traveling with students to competitions and leadership events through Future Farmers of America.

Bishop teaches agriculture biology, ornamental horticulture, agriculture mechanics and agriculture government and economics.

She and her husband, Chris, live in Sisquoc and are expecting their first child in February.

Bishop’s nomination notes state that she is known for her creative lessons and passion for maximizing student learning.

She was nominated for the award by a mentor teacher, who said she spends hundreds of hours before school, after school and on the weekends planning for her classes, managing the high school’s four-acre farm with a flock of sheep, and still says “yes!” to other teachers, universities and community members who ask her for help with activities and events.

“(Bishop) is not the loudest or flashiest teacher on campus,” her mentor said. “Rather, she is a steady, quiet, behind-the-scenes powerhouse who knows how to get things done. She is the quietest rock star on our campus.”

