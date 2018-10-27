Sunday, October 28 , 2018, 1:41 am | Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Salute to Teachers: Santa Ynez Valley’s Stephanie Gogonis Finds Her Passion in Special Education

High school department chairwoman and resource specialist uses love for books to help students become more confident readers

Stephanie Gogonis Click to view larger
Special education teacher Stephanie Gogonis of Santa Ynez Valley Union High School says her favorite part of the job is “making connections with my students and seeing them get a taste of success.” (Santa Barbara County Education Office photo)
By Melinda Johnson, Noozhawk Special Projects Editor | @NoozhawkNews | October 27, 2018 | 10:30 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: Part of a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 3 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Click here for a complete series index.]

Stephanie Gogonis, a resource specialist and special education department chairwoman at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, works for the Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium. She has been selected as a Distinguished Mentor.

Gogonis, who was the first in her family to attend college, started as a middle school reading teacher in Hamtramck, Mich. Several years later, she earned a master’s degree in special education/learning disabilities at Madonna University before relocating to the Santa Ynez Valley with her husband.

| Salute to Teachers | Complete Series Index |

Gogonis accepted a position with the Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium and was assigned to Santa Ynez High as a resource specialist. After teaching in the school’s resource classroom for three years, she was hired to chair the school’s special education department.

She said she believes in the importance of building a strong relationship and trust.

“As a mentor, it is imperative for me to get to know my mentees on a personal level; understand their motives, values, strengths and areas of opportunities for professional growth,” Gogonis wrote.

Mark Swanitz, principal at Santa Ynez High, described Gogonis as a “strong leader.”

“She is flexible, collaborative, organized and personable,” he wrote in his letter of recommendation. “She is student-oriented and always willing to help out when needed.”

In making the Distinguished Mentor nomination, one of the teachers she advises wrote that Gogonis “thinks of countless and innovative ways for all to collaborate, plan, inspire and build each other up. Through many team-building activities, she is the true example of someone who walks the walk of a leader!”

Eight educators will be recognized Nov. 3 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Mandi de Witte of Carpinteria High School in the Carpinteria Unified School District has been named the 2019 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year.

Aniela Hoffman, a music teacher at Arellanes Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, will be honored as the 2019 Santa Barbara County Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.

Distinguished new educators to be honored are Jacob West of Leonora Fillmore Elementary School in the Lompoc Unified School District, Katie Furden of Franklin Elementary School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Andy Osiadacz of Dos Pueblos High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Other distinguished mentors include Toni Roberts of Santa Ynez School in the College School District and Robin Ilac of Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School in the Guadalupe Union School District.

In addition to Cox, the event is sponsored by Noozhawk, Anthem Blue Cross, Fielding Graduate University, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Bowl and the SBCC Foundation.

Noozhawk Q&A

Noozhawk: Why did you decide to become a teacher?

Stephanie Gogonis: I was surrounded by wonderful educators throughout my life. In high school, I realized that I wanted to become a teacher. Helping others learn has always been something I have enjoyed. During my second year of teaching, I noticed I gravitated toward working with the struggling learners in my classes, so I decided to get my master’s in special education/learning disabilities.

Noozhawk: How long have you been teaching?

SG: This is the beginning of my 11th year teaching and my seventh year teaching special education.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite subject/lesson plan to teach your students?

SG: My favorite subject to teach is English, specifically reading. I really enjoy exposing my students to various types of literature and teaching them reading strategies along the way. It is always my goal and hope that students in my resource class walk away loving the books we read together and feeling more confident as a reader.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

SG: My favorite part of being a teacher is making connections with my students and seeing them get a taste of success. I love being by their side and being their cheerleader through the good and bad times.

Also, I appreciate the flexibility we have as educators to try new things and be creative. I value having opportunities to collaborate with my colleagues. I learn so much from them.

Noozhawk: What are the challenges of your job?

SG: Finding a balance and creating time is always a challenge. As a special educator, there is a lot of paperwork and many components to the job. You must find a balance and create time to research new best practices, plan lessons, create assessments, grade assignments, assess students, write reports and IEPs, write and implement behavior plans, meet with parents and other colleagues, and the list goes on.

Noozhawk: What are you most looking forward to this school year?

SG: I recently went to a dyslexia training and will be implementing strategies from the training within my resource classroom. I am excited to monitor my students’ progress and use the assessment data to drive my instruction.

Noozhawk: Who are your mentors?

SG: I have had a couple of mentors throughout my years of teaching. My most recent mentor who has been so supportive of me is my supervisor, Claudia Echavarria. She is an amazing special education director, and I am extremely grateful for her. She has taught me a lot about the special education realm.

Noozhawk: Who are the people in your life and work environment who support you every day?

SG: Luckily, I have an amazing support group at work and in my personal life. My parents, brother, husband, children and friends are always there for me. They give me a reason to keep on going, even on the hard days.

Also, I am fortunate enough to work with an astounding group of educators. We support each other. In special education, we always say, “It takes a village.” And I have a wonderful village. I’m constantly amazed by the incredible work my colleagues do. They inspire me daily.

Noozhawk: How does it feel to be honored as part of the Salute to Teachers?

SG: I am very pleased and grateful to be honored as part of the Salute to Teachers. I share this wonderful recognition with my colleagues, students and school. Go Pirates.

Noozhawk: Is there anything else you want to share?

SG: Thank you to the sponsors and coordinators of this spectacular event. It’s a great way to show appreciation for teachers. There are so many dedicated, hardworking educators in our community, and this is one great way to show gratitude.

Noozhawk special projects editor Melinda Johnson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

