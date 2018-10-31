Salute to Teachers: For Toni Roberts of Santa Ynez, ‘Playing’ Teacher as Child Leads to Long Career

31-year educator first felt drawn to the business industry, but then found her true calling in leading seventh- and eighth-grade English classes

Toni Roberts, an English teacher at Santa Ynez School in the College School District, has been selected as a Distinguished Mentor.

She said her early experience of “playing” teacher in her grandmother’s classroom intrigued her, but she decided a career in business might suit her more. She soon discovered she was wrong and made a career change.

For 31 years, the Fresno native has been teaching in the same classroom at Santa Ynez School. She teaches seventh- and eighth-grade English and is the coordinator and teacher of the school’s Achievement Via Individual Determination (AVID), is a member of the Multi-Tiered System of Support team, serves on the negotiations committee and coaches cheerleading.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my career is having past students come back and visit,” she wrote in describing her career in teaching.

“Toni Roberts is truly an inspirational teacher and leader. Toni’s door is always open and is available to talk to, whether it is about school matters, student matters or even personal matters,” College School District Superintendent/Principal Maurene Donner wrote in a letter of recommendation. “Toni knows her subject matter inside and out and is a valuable resource for any curriculum, project or student relationship needs.”

Roberts is the mother to two adult daughters. One is a clinical therapist at Loma Linda University, and the other daughter works in intelligence in the Air Force.

Noozhawk Q&A

Noozhawk: Why did you decide to become a teacher?

Toni Roberts: My grandmother had been a teacher for 30 years, and I always loved “playing at teacher” in her classroom. As I got older, I thought teaching would not be a good career due to the salary teachers received. I majored in business, graduated and then found I did not enjoy the field at all. Not knowing what to do, I decided to try substitute teaching while I decided what my career should be. To substitute, I had to observe in an elementary classroom. When I got home that night, I knew exactly what I wanted to do — I wanted to teach. I pursued this path and have never looked back.

Noozhawk: How long have you been teaching?

TR: I have been teaching for 31 years.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite subject/lesson plan to teach your students?

TR: Ironically, my favorite subject to teach is social studies, but I am an English teacher. I do love English and try to incorporate history content into my teaching.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

TR: Making a connection with my students and other professionals.

Noozhawk: What are the challenges of your job?

TR: The biggest challenge of my job is having enough time to do everything I want to do in the classroom.

Noozhawk: What are you most looking forward to this school year?

TR: I have an amazing class this year, and I am most looking forward to working with them and getting to know them better. It is important that the students feel liked and respected. I am hoping to help them become confident learners and people.

Noozhawk: Who are your mentors?

TR: Dr. James Brown has had the biggest impact on me as a teacher and as a professional. He was my superintendent for 19 years, and I learned so much from him. He was committed to making sure that educators grow as people and as teachers, and he was always looking at ways of providing opportunities for growth.

Noozhawk: Who are the people in your life and work environment who support you every day?

TR: I work at the best school district ever. I am so lucky that I work with people that are amazing teachers, supportive and professional. Maurene Donner, my superintendent/principal, can always be counted on to help and guide when needed, and make the school a positive place to be. Annette Shimamura, Jaslynn Abbott, Ronnie Tow and Laurel Patterson are all part of my middle school team and are the best group of people anyone could ever work with. We are like a family. We don’t just support each other at school; we also care about each other as friends outside the school community. There aren’t enough adjectives to say how I feel about each of these people.

Noozhawk: How does it feel to be honored as part of the Salute to Teachers?

TR: It is almost overwhelming to be honored in this way. It is very humbling that my candidates feel supported enough to nominate me for this award. This has been one of the highlights of my career..

Noozhawk: Is there anything else you want to share?

TR: Besides having wonderful people to work with, I am also blessed to have a remarkable and supportive family that love me and enable me to be better at what I do every day.

