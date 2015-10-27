Salute to Veterans Planned Nov. 8 at Santa Barbara Carriage Museum

Advice

On Nov. 8, the SB Riders for Veterans Foundation and War Torn will be holding its Third Annual Salute to the Vets at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum.

As with past events there will be military vehicles on hand to view, vendors, live music by the Dusty Jugz aka Rincons, a diversified band playing country and the old classics. There will be a BBQ, pin-up girl contest and raffles.

The Salute to the Vets was formed as an off-shoot of SB Riders to support our local veterans.

All funds go to those local organizations that operate under the radar and go unnoticed such as the Organic Soup Kitchen, who provide a veterans breakfast every week, and the Disabled American Veterans local chapter for their van to provide rides and support to local veterans.

The Town & Country Women's Club, who sponsors Bring a Vet to Lunch˛ at the Elks Lodge #613 and Devon from Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center. The funds of this donation are earmarked for the Veteran's Program that helps vets transition back into society when they are discharged from the service.

The program helps vets train for and reach goals.



The Third Annual Salute to the Vets runs from noon until 5 p.m.

Come down with the family, have fun and support your local veterans.

