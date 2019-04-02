Sam Adams Week Track and Field Events Starting

Santa Barbara Track Club's (SBTC) Sam Adams Week of track and field events is being held at Westmont College. Events include:
Wednesday: Free Youth Track Clinic for children ages 7-14, made possible by year-round support of SBTC donors and sponsors.
Friday-Saturday: Sam Adams Invite featuring Olympians and world and national champions kicking off their 2019 campaigns including:
Derek Drouin (CAN) - 2016 Olympic High Jump champion
Damian Warner (CAN) - 2016 Olympic bronze medalist
Lindon Victor (GRN / SBTC) - 2018 Commonwealth champion, Olympian, NCAA record holder and champion
Kurt Felix (GRN / SBTC) - 2-time Olympian, NCAA champion
Angela Whyte (CAN) - 3-time Olympian
Tim Earhardt (USA / SBTC) - 2019 USA Indoor champion
SBTC athletes also competing include Juanita Webster-Freeman (USA) and Phillip Bailey (USA) in addition to select colleges from around the country.
Saturday: Youth Tri Challenge and 1-Mile Run. SBTC invited all youth athletes to compete in events on the same track as their favorite Olympians and Olympic hopefuls. SBTC will host a Youth Tri-Challenge and a 1-Mile Run. The 1-Mile Run is a SBAA Junior Grand Prix event.
