Sam Attisha Named Cox Communications Senior Vice President, Region Manager

By Ceanne Guerra for Cox Communications | July 29, 2016 | 1:00 p.m.
Sam Attisha Click to view larger
Sam Attisha (Courtesy photo)

Cox Communications has named Sam Attisha senior vice president and region manager for California. In his new role, Attisha will be responsible for leading employees and overseeing day-to-day operations in Santa Barbara, Orange County, Palos Verdes and San Diego.

Attisha has served as the interim senior vice president and region manager since July 2015 while also continuing in his role as vice president of business development and public affairs for California.

He joined Cox in 2007 as the vice president of business development and public affairs for San Diego, facilitating new business development partnerships and providing leadership and strategic direction to the government, community, media and public relations functions in the region.

In 2011, he became vice president of business development and public affairs for California, assuming statewide responsibilities.

“Sam has a thorough understanding of the business and our technology,” said Paul Cronin, senior vice president of field operations and customer experience for Cox Communications. “Having grown up in California, he is also a strong advocate for our customers and communities served by Cox in his home state.”

Attisha currently serves as vice chair of the board of directors for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, where he is also part of the management council and chairs the public policy committee.

He is also on the board of directors and executive committee for the USS Midway Museum and California Cable & Telecommunications Association, serves as secretary for the Downtown San Diego Partnerships board of directors and is chair of the California Channel, a public service network funded by cable television operators that provides unedited coverage of the proceedings from the California Legislature and other forums where public policy is debated.

Attisha grew up in El Cajon, Calif., and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of San Diego and an MBA from California State University, Sacramento.

Attisha and his wife, Shereen, have three sons.

— Ceanne Guerra represents Cox Communications.

 
