Sam Bentz helps Westmont Men Snap Three-Game Losing Streak

Five Warriors scored in double-figures as No. 23 Westmont Men's Basketball recorded a 91-79 Golden State Athletic Conference victory over The Master's on Thursday night in Murchison Gymnasium.



"It's really good to get a win," said Westmont head coach John Moore. The Warriors (18-8, 7-6 GSAC) ended a three-game losing streak, all of which came against ranked opponents.

"Samuel Bentz had a double-double, I'm really proud of him," said the coach. Bentz tallied 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors.Sean McDonnell led all Warriors with 17 points and added eight rebounds. Jerry Karczewski notched 15 points and four assists. Cory Blau contributed 13 points and had three assists. Sean Harman tallied 13 points and three assists.The Warriors' took their first lead two minutes and 18 seconds into the ball game on a three-pointer by Cory Blau and never relinquished it. Westmont led by 16 at halftime (44-28) and by as much as 26 in the second half. The Master's made a late run, but Westmont never surrendered its double-digit advantage.

In other GSAC games, #6 Hope International defeated visiting Menlo 70-45 and #22 William Jessup posted a 99-91 win over San Diego Christian.

The Warriors will host the San Diego Christian Hawks on Saturday in the final home game of the year. The game will be played at 5:30 p.m., before the women's game at 7:30. Westmont will honor three seniors before the game - Hayden Anderson, Kyle Gordon and Britton Williams.