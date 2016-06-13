Sam Cohen, UCSB Baseball Become National Celebrities

Baseball

There is a cheer at UCSB sporting events that goes something like this:

“Gaucho Pride… Nation Wide…”

Sam Cohen and the UCSB baseball have gone nationwide after Sunday’s incredible 4-3 victory over Louisville that put the Gauchos in the College World Series for the first time in school history.

Cohen, a freshman and the team’s No. 3 catcher, hit the shot heard ’round the Gaucho nation and the college baseball world Sunday afternoon in the heat and humidity of Louisville, Ky. — a walk-off grand slam that gave UCSB a stunning 4-3 win and eliminated the NCAA Tournament’s No. 2 seeded team in the Super Regionals.

Playing in the hometown of Muhammad Ali, Cohen’s blast was a knockout blow “The Champ” would have appreciated.

Cohen didn’t take a big cut on the biggest hit in UCSB baseball history. Facing Louisville’s ace reliever, Zack, Burdi, who threw 100 mph, he used a nice, fluid swing and got the barrel of the bat on the ball.

When he and his teammates watched the ball go over the right-field fence, bedlam ensued and Cohen and the Gauchos became national celebrities.

Video of the game-winning slam and home-plate celebration is all over the Internet. Cohen was reached by “The Dan Patrick Show” on Monday and talked about the magical moment.

Here is a clip of Patrick’s interview with the Gaucho hero:

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .