Sam Fuller Leads Scoring Parade in San Marcos Victory

Sam Fuller led seven San Marcos scorers in a 16-3 boys water polo win over Buena on Thursday.
Fuller scored four goals in the Channel League game, while Kyle Voulgaris and Lorenzo Bertocco each scored three goals and Trevor Ricci and Liam McCarthy added two apiece. Kellen Radtkey and James Oriskovich each had one goal.
In the cage, Jake Phreaner and Collin Bosseand six and four saves, respectively.
San Marcos improve to 1-1 in league and 3-6 overall.
