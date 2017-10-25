Sam Guerino Has Career Game in SBCC Water Polo Win

Water Polo

Sam Guerino had her best game of the season on Wednesday as No. 3 SBCC knocked off Hancock 16-5 in a WSC women’s water polo match at Paul Nelson Pool in Santa Maria.

The Vaqueros, ranked third in the state, improved to 21-3 and 5-0 in the WSC. It was the 21st straight Western State Confernce win for the three-time defending champs, who are 31-2 all-time in four seasons.

Halie Johnson paced the Vaqueros with four goals and two assists. Emma Fraser had four goals and Meagan Mckillican tallied three.

Guerino had a season-high three goals and two assists. The freshman from Turlock, Calif., had scored two goals in her first 15 games.

“We played great today and Sam Guerino was outstanding,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “The whole team played well and our goalies communicated great. Hancock was well coached but our press defense led to several counters.”

The Vaqueros, who led 8-3 at the half, only had six turnovers while forcing 17. Santa Barbara jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second quarter with Fraser and Johnson scoring three apiece.

SBCC will play four games in their Halloween Tournament on Friday and Saturday at Santa Barbara High. They’ll host Cerritos on Friday at 4:40 p.m., then play three on Saturday. The Saturday opponents will be Southwestern (9 a.m.), Saddleback (10:15 a.m.) and L.A. Pierce in a WSC contest at 2:10 p.m.

The Vaqueros will get a WSC forfeit win over Santa Monica because the Corsairs were unable to field a team.

