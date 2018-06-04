Sam Meister, Ben Roach Pace Santa Barbara Past Channel Islands in 4 Sets

Boys Volleyball

Sam Meister and Ben Roach combined for 33 kills, and Santa Barbara High overcame a first-set loss and defeated Channel Islands in four sets in a non-league boys volleyball match on Thursday night at J.R. Richards Gym.

The scores were 19-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-16.

Meister, a freshman, led the Dons with 17 kills and two service aces, while Roach had 16 kills and four aces. Aiden Douglas played a solid match and provided 10 kills and two aces. Middle Parker Mees had dive kills.

"Channel Islands is a scrappy team that refuses to let any balls drop," Santa Barbara coach Chad Arneson said. It took the Dons a while to get going in the first set, but we found a way to get into a good rhythm in games 2, 3 and 4."

Santa Barbara setter Dane Westwick had 48 assists and libero Matt Suh led the defense with 12 digs.

The Dons (12-6) return to Channel League play next Tuesday with a showdown at Dos Pueblos.

