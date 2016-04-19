Sam Metzger (66), Bennett Reichard (68) Lead San Marcos Past Buena

Golf

Sam Metzger and Bennett Reichard shot under par, and San Marcos was 10 over as a team at Rancho San Marcos, scoring a 365-430 victory over Buena in a Channel League boys golf match on Tuesday.

Metzger led the way with a 5-under 66. His round included six birdies and an eagle. Bennett sank four birdies and was two shots back at 68.

The victory clinched a tie for the league title. The Royals play Dos Pueblos next week for the outright title.

San Marcos coach Aaron Solis was pleased with the overall play of the team as it heads toward the postseason.

"Being 10 over as a team means we are playing well as a team," he said.

Medalist

Sam Metzger (SM) 66

San Marcos

Bennett Reichard. 68

Chad Visser. 75

Chris Wong. 77

Bryce Quezada. 79

Buena

James Rodriguez. 74

Mason Teron. 81

Cosby Rogers. 89

Justin Perch. 91

Scott Carter. 95

