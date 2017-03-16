Sam Metzger Carries San Marcos Past Ventura

Golf

Sam Metzger fired a 3-under par 69, and San Marcos shot a season-low 365 against Ventura's 497 in a Channel League golf match at Olivas Links on Thursday.

Three Royals had career bests or tied for best rounds in the match. Blake Bornand (77) and Braden Curtis (79) fired career bests while Bryce Quezada tied a career best with a 75.

Sam Metzger shot 5-under par for the week (2 under on Tuesday).

"We played pretty good golf today and it showed being 5 over as a team," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "Scary thing is we know we still left some shots out there as three players had never seen the course before. But as good as this score is, it is just one score. We have to continue to have efficient, motivated practices to continue to improve so these types of scores can be more consistent."

San Marcos 365

Sam Metzger (SM) 69

Chad Visser 72

Bennett Reichard 72

Bryce Quezada 75

Blake Bornand 77

Braden Curtis 79

Ventura 497

Hayden Ijames 94

Suraj Ranchad 96

Daniel Jackson 98

Daniel Dyke 100

Jayden Banos 108