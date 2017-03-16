Sam Metzger Carries San Marcos Past Ventura

Sam Metzger fired a 3-under par 69, and San Marcos shot a season-low 365 against Ventura's 497 in a Channel League golf match at Olivas Links on Thursday.
Three Royals had career bests or tied for best rounds in the match. Blake Bornand (77) and Braden Curtis (79) fired career bests while Bryce Quezada tied a career best with a 75.
Sam Metzger shot 5-under par for the week (2 under on Tuesday).
"We played pretty good golf today and it showed being 5 over as a team," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "Scary thing is we know we still left some shots out there as three players had never seen the course before. But as good as this score is, it is just one score. We have to continue to have efficient, motivated practices to continue to improve so these types of scores can be more consistent."
San Marcos 365
Sam Metzger (SM) 69
Chad Visser 72
Bennett Reichard 72
Bryce Quezada 75
Blake Bornand 77
Braden Curtis 79
Ventura 497
Hayden Ijames 94
Suraj Ranchad 96
Daniel Jackson 98
Daniel Dyke 100
Jayden Banos 108