Golf

Sam Metzger Carries San Marcos Past Ventura

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 16, 2017 | 7:37 p.m.

Sam Metzger fired a 3-under par 69, and San Marcos shot a season-low 365 against Ventura's 497 in a Channel League golf match at Olivas Links on Thursday.

Three Royals had career bests or tied for best rounds in the match. Blake Bornand (77) and Braden Curtis (79) fired career bests while Bryce Quezada tied a career best with a 75.

Sam Metzger shot 5-under par for the week (2 under on Tuesday).

"We played pretty good golf today and it showed being 5 over as a team," San Marcos coach Aaron Solis said. "Scary thing is we know we still left some shots out there as three players had never seen the course before. But as good as this score is, it is just one score. We have to continue to have efficient, motivated practices to continue to improve so these types of scores can be more consistent."

San Marcos 365

Sam Metzger (SM)  69
Chad Visser  72
Bennett Reichard  72
Bryce Quezada   75
Blake Bornand   77
Braden Curtis  79

Ventura 497

Hayden Ijames  94
Suraj Ranchad  96
Daniel Jackson  98
Daniel Dyke  100
Jayden Banos   108

