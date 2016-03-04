Sam Metzger Leads San Marcos Golfers to Santa Ynez Tourney Title

Four San Marcos players shot in the 70s, leading the Royals to first place at the Santa Ynez golf tournament.
Sam Metzger led San Marcos with a 74. Hayden Schoenfelder shot a 76, Bennett Reichard a 77 and Bryce Quezada a 78.
Dos Pueblos finished second at 399. Zach Steinberger show a tournament-best 73.
Santa Barbara was third at 406. Preston Gomersal led the Dons wit a 79. Santa Ynez was fourth.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.