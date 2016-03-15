Sam Metzger Leads Way for San Marcos Golfers with a 66

Golf

Sam Metzger was on a roll Tuesday, making 9 birdies en route to a 5-under par 66, leading San Marcos to a 368-455 win over Ventura in the Channel League boys golf opener at Rancho San Marcos.

"Sam Metzger played a fantastic round with 9 birdies today and this is the team's best score of the season." said Sarah Ashton, who was filling in for coach Aaron Solis.

Chad Visser was second for San Marcos with an even-par 71, Bennett Reichard had a 74, Bryce Quezada and Andrew Rice shot 78 and 79, respectively.

"We had great contributions from everyone," said Ashton. "The boys were very focused for their Channel League opener."

