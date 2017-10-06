Sam Neely, Brooklynn Cheney Power Westmont Past The Master’s

College Volleyball

Right side hitter Samantha Neely connected for 11 kills and outside hitter Brooklyn Cheney added 10 more as NAIA No. 6 Westmont Volleyball (22-1, 8-0 GSAC) posted a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-22, 25-16) over The Master's (7-11, 3-5).

"Brooklynn played a really steady game," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "She didn't make a ton of errors, she was passing really well and got her hands on a lot of digs. I was really pleased with her overall steady play."

Cheney tallied a .292 attack percentage, dug nine balls, accounted for 13 serve receptions, and recorded three blocks.

"Sam found a way to score," noted Cook. "She got stopped a couple of times because Master's did a nice job blocking initially on the right side. However, Sam rose to the occasion of having a solid block in front of her and started to get creative with her kills. Her roll shot is a thing of beauty. That shows a lot of maturity on her part.

"Master's did a good job of scouting us and remembering what we did last game against them. They were ready to play a top-seeded team. We expected that coming into the game, but we didn't expect as many blocks as they got in the first set. We gave away way too many blocks – five blocks in one set is not ideal – but our offense picked it up from there and only conceded two more blocks for the rest of the match."

The Warriors will take a break from Golden State Athletic Conference play next week so that they can take part in the Columbia Fall Volleyball Classic in Columbia, Missouri. While there, Westmont will take on three top-15 ranked teams.

Westmont will play No. 10 Missouri Baptist and the host No. 13 Columbia on Friday before taking on Lindenwood-Belleview and No. 5 Park on Saturday. The Warriors played Columbia and Park at last year's national tournament.