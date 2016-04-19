Sam Sheehan Sets Westmont Saves Record; Luke Coffey Homers in 9-6 Win

Baseball

Senior pitcher Sam Sheehan set the saves record at Westmont, as the NAIA 7th-ranked Warriors defeated Marymount, 9-6, in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday at Russ Carr Field

Sheehan recorded his 11th save of the season breaking the previous mark set by Tony Tubbs during the 1988 season. Sheehan faced four batters without allowing a hit.

The Warriors tallied three runs in the seventh and Sheehan pitched the ninth to secure the win.

In a 6-6 game, Stephen Larson retired two Marymount batters with two runners on base in the seventh inning.

Westmont broke the tie with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Graylin Derke walked and scored on a double by Michael Valentine. Valentine advanced to third on the throw to the plate.



Luke Coffey came up as a pinch hitter and belted a two-run homer to left to give the Warriors a three-run lead. Coffey is a freshman from Dos Pueblos High.

Westmont (36-7) called on Sheehan to close out the game.