Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:31 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
SBART

Sam Truax Receives Scholar-Athlete of Year Award for Carpinteria High

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 28, 2016 | 5:48 p.m.

Sam Truax isn’t shy about getting involved in student life at Carpinteria High.

From playing on the tennis team and running cross country to doing musical theater, improvisation, choir and mock trial, Truax gets after it and has a good time doing it all.

Sam Truax, Carpinteria High’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Click to view larger
Sam Truax, Carpinteria High’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

On Monday, Truax was honored as Carpinteria’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

The son of Thomas and Pamela Truax leads an active life on campus. e’s been the captain of the tennis and cross country teams and was voted the most inspirational player during his sophomore and junior years on the tennis team.

His other extracurricular activities include membership in the Gay-Straight Alliance Club on campus, a four-year participant and the vice president of the Mock Trial Team, vice president of the Spanish Club, member of the Improv Club, Junior State of America Chapter, choir and yearbook staff.

Truax was voted Mr. Warrior for Homecoming.

In the community, he’s volunteered at the Carpinteria Branch Library, the Breast Cancer Resource Center and has worked on the support group with the Carpinteria Triathlon. Additionally, he’s run in the Orchard-to-Ocean road race to raise money for the school tennis team.

Truax makes it happen in the classroom, too. He carries a 4.43 GPA, carrying a class load that includes Advanced Placement calculus, physics and English Literature, composition, photography, musical theater, political science and dual enrollment in Spanish.

He is greatly interested in improving his Spanish language skills, and has traveled to Spain to study.

“I’ve been on a language-learning journey with Spanish,” he said.

His academic honors include President’s Educational Excellence Award, academic all league in the Tri-Valley League, California Scholarship Federation Associate.

The colleges Truax is interested in attending include Stanford and Harvard.

Tennis coach Charles Bryant is impressed how Truax puts forward his best effort in everything he does.

“Sam is the epitome of what’s right with student athletes and what’s great about Carpinteria High School,” Bryant said. “He is involved in so many academic clubs, school clubs, sports and muses. He puts his best effort in everything he does and is always looking for the next challenge whether it be dancing, acting, Spanish or athletics.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 