Sam Truax Receives Scholar-Athlete of Year Award for Carpinteria High

Sam Truax isn’t shy about getting involved in student life at Carpinteria High.

From playing on the tennis team and running cross country to doing musical theater, improvisation, choir and mock trial, Truax gets after it and has a good time doing it all.

On Monday, Truax was honored as Carpinteria’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café.

The son of Thomas and Pamela Truax leads an active life on campus. e’s been the captain of the tennis and cross country teams and was voted the most inspirational player during his sophomore and junior years on the tennis team.

His other extracurricular activities include membership in the Gay-Straight Alliance Club on campus, a four-year participant and the vice president of the Mock Trial Team, vice president of the Spanish Club, member of the Improv Club, Junior State of America Chapter, choir and yearbook staff.

Truax was voted Mr. Warrior for Homecoming.

In the community, he’s volunteered at the Carpinteria Branch Library, the Breast Cancer Resource Center and has worked on the support group with the Carpinteria Triathlon. Additionally, he’s run in the Orchard-to-Ocean road race to raise money for the school tennis team.

Truax makes it happen in the classroom, too. He carries a 4.43 GPA, carrying a class load that includes Advanced Placement calculus, physics and English Literature, composition, photography, musical theater, political science and dual enrollment in Spanish.

He is greatly interested in improving his Spanish language skills, and has traveled to Spain to study.

“I’ve been on a language-learning journey with Spanish,” he said.

His academic honors include President’s Educational Excellence Award, academic all league in the Tri-Valley League, California Scholarship Federation Associate.

The colleges Truax is interested in attending include Stanford and Harvard.

Tennis coach Charles Bryant is impressed how Truax puts forward his best effort in everything he does.

“Sam is the epitome of what’s right with student athletes and what’s great about Carpinteria High School,” Bryant said. “He is involved in so many academic clubs, school clubs, sports and muses. He puts his best effort in everything he does and is always looking for the next challenge whether it be dancing, acting, Spanish or athletics.”