Samantha Neely Delivers in Middle to Key Westmont Win

College Volleyball

Samantha Neely moved to the middle blocker spot and delivered for Westmont in a Golden State Athletic Conference volleyball sweep over William Jessup by scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-17.

"Putting Sam in the middle was an unknown," said coach Patti Cook after the game. "I wasn't sure how we would respond (as a team) and how exactly that would work."

It worked out very well. Neely led the team with 11 kills and produced a .588 attack percentage, committing just one attack error.

Neely was put in the position due to the ankle injury suffered by two-time All-American Libby Dahlberg last week.

"Sam did a phenomenal job and everyone could feel the flow on the court," said Cook. "I loved watching Sam be dominant in the middle just as she has been from the right side. It attests to the athlete she is and the versatility she has."

Another change for the Warriors (12-4, 3-3) was converting from a two-setter offense to a single-setter approach run by Amy Buffham.

"Amy did a great job of staying steady," said Cook. "She was also a threat herself with opportunities to dunk that kept the blockers respecting her."

Buffham tallied 28 assists in the three sets and had three kills.

Cassidy Rea also had a strong performance, tallying 10 kills without an error to post a .667 attack percentage.

"It has been great to have Cassidy back and fully healthy," said Cook. "She is able to rip and swing away. It was fun to see her power through a triple block when she ran a play in the middle."