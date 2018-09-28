Saturday, September 29 , 2018, 10:05 am | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Samantha Neely Delivers in Middle to Key Westmont Win

By Westmont Sports Information | September 28, 2018 | 9:47 p.m.

Samantha Neely moved to the middle blocker spot and delivered for Westmont in a Golden State Athletic Conference volleyball sweep over William Jessup by scores of 25-10, 25-18, 25-17. 

"Putting Sam in the middle was an unknown," said coach Patti Cook after the game. "I wasn't sure how we would respond (as a team) and how exactly that would work."

It worked out very well. Neely led the team with 11 kills and produced a .588 attack percentage, committing just one attack error.

Neely was put in the position due to the ankle injury suffered by two-time All-American Libby Dahlberg last week.

"Sam did a phenomenal job and everyone could feel the flow on the court," said Cook. "I loved watching Sam be dominant in the middle just as she has been from the right side. It attests to the athlete she is and the versatility she has."

Another change for the Warriors (12-4, 3-3) was converting from a two-setter offense to a single-setter approach run by Amy Buffham.

"Amy did a great job of staying steady," said Cook. "She was also a threat herself with opportunities to dunk that kept the blockers respecting her."

Buffham tallied 28 assists in the three sets and had three kills.

Cassidy Rea also had a strong performance, tallying 10 kills without an error to post a .667 attack percentage.

"It has been great to have Cassidy back and fully healthy," said Cook. "She is able to rip and swing away. It was fun to see her power through a triple block when she ran a play in the middle."

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 