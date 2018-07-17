Tuesday, July 17 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 

Samantha Sennett Joins AmeriFlex Financial Services as Adviser

By Diana Heu for AmeriFlex Financial Services | July 17, 2018 | 11:17 a.m.

AmeriFlex Financial Services recently welcomed its newest adviser, Samantha Sennett, CFP, to the Santa Barbara office.

Sennett brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry to the AmeriFlex team.

Under the new affiliation, her practice will continue to offer top-tier wealth management services with a specialization in financial planning, asset management and transitional event planning.

The affiliation with AmeriFlex will provide Sennett with a fully independent practice supported by enhanced tools and resources, a comprehensive suite of services, and leading technology of a national financial services company. The partnership will allow Sennett to add value and provide a more robust suite of service to her clients.

“We are excited to have Samantha join our network of advisers," AmeriFlex CEO Thomas Goodson said. "She has the knowledge, expertise and client-centric mindset that we have proudly offered to our clients for nearly three decades. We are confident that she will add tremendous value to our AmeriFlex team.”

AmeriFlex Financial Services is a privately-owned financial services company headquartered in Santa Barbara, 3700 State St., Suite 310. Founded in 1988, its team of professionals provide financial confidence to businesses, nonprofit organizations, families and individuals. Click here for more information.

— Diana Heu represents AmeriFlex Financial Services.

