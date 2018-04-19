In Visit to Samarkand, Declutter Expert to Share Tips for ‘Managing That Clutter!’

Whether you’re planning to move and don’t know where to start or you just want to get control of your space, declutter expert Tracy McCubbin can offer professional guidance.

At 11 a.m. Thursday, April 17, The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit, continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities, will host McCubbin presenting “Livable Organization: Managing That Clutter!”

McCubbin will explore the reasons people keep the things they do and talk about the practical and emotional aspects of clutter. She will offer concrete steps for organizing your possessions, reducing clutter and dispatching discards with dignity.

Having grown up in a family of hoarders, McCubbin believes that organization is a cornerstone of a happy home. The owner of Los Angeles-based dClutterfly, McCubbin helps client organize everything from a bathroom cabinet to a new residence.

Her organizational tips have been featured on CBS Los Angeles and in Women’s Day, Shop Smart and The Tampa Tribune.

Space is limited. To register, click here or call 877.231.6284. The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

— Colette Claxton represents The Samarkand.