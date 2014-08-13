Samarkand Hosting Memory Talk by Educational Psychologist Linda Sasser

The Samarkand, a faith-based, not-for-profit continuing care retirement community administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, will host educational psychologist Linda Sasser, Ph.D., as she presents “Healthy Brain, Healthy Memory,” on Aug. 28.

The event will begin at 11 a.m.

Sasser will explore how memory works and typical age-related memory changes. She will teach her distinctive method of optimizing the brain functions of attention, working memory and long-term memory to remember names, information and tasks.

Attendees will leave having learned simple activities to help maintain and even improve brain function.

Sasser has an M.A. and a Ph.D. in educational psychology from the University of Colorado at Boulder and is former education professor at Judson University, Elgin, Ill. and Wheaton College, Wheaton, Ill.

Presenting content relevant to senior adults, Sasser will encourage audience participation.

The Samarkand is located at 2550 Treasure Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93105. Space is limited. To register, please visit www.TheSamarkand.org or call 877-870-4136.