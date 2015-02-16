Samarkand Residents Sport Red to Celebrate, Show Support

The Art Room at The Samarkand, a retirement community in Santa Barbara, is usually bustling with resident artists creating watercolor paintings, drawings and ceramic pieces.

This past week, however, the room took on a heartwarming hue not only to celebrate Valentine’s Day, but to show support of National Wear Red Day, a national movement to raise awareness about heart disease, the No. 1 killer of women.

The Samarkand is a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara. It is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit senior services provider.

For more information on The Samarkand, please call 877.231.6284 or click here.

— Wendy D'Alessandro represents The Samarkand.