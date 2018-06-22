Samarkand Seniors Collectively Pedal More Than 1,000 Miles to Take Tour de CRC Win

Pedaling a combined 1,027 miles in one week’s time without ever leaving the fitness studio, a group of 41 Samarkand seniors between the ages of 62-91 took home a close win in the first-ever Tour de CRC, a weeklong cycling challenge between The Samarkand’s Amazing CyberSams and Covenant Village of Turlock’s CyclePaths.

The CyclePaths team pedaled an impressive 982 miles. Both communities are part of a nationwide network of 15 continuing care retirement communities administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, the nation’s fifth largest nonprofit senior services provider.

The Tour de CRC promoted the spirit of improving physical and cognitive health while building camaraderie among residents. The challenge began at 8 a.m. May 23 and ended at 5 p.m. May 27.

Both communities’ fitness studios were open 24 hours a day during the competition so residents could access the CyberCycle, the latest addition to both communities’ fitness studios.

The CyberCycle is an interactive recumbent bike that uses virtual environments, video game features, group rides and the spirit of healthy competition to motivate riders to improve physical and cognitive health.

Studies show that combining physical exercise with computer-simulated environments and interactive video game features can yield greater cognitive benefits than traditional exercise alone for older adults, according to the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

The Samarkand’s fitness coordinator, Dani Tervo-Shiffman, learned about the CyberCycle while attending an International Council on Active Aging conference.

A selling point, she said, was a CyberCycle study that showed older adults who rode the CyberCycle versus a traditional stationary bike experienced a 23 percent reduction in the progression of mild cognitive impairment, compared to traditional exercisers.

“The Samarkand’s focus is to create opportunities for residents to live active, healthy lives and to have fun while doing it,” she said. “The CyberCycle is a perfect fit for our community.”

Residents can ride individually or as part of the Amazing CyberSams team, which, as part of the CyberCycle league, can compete against 50 senior centers and retirement communities nationwide.

“The challenges bring out the competitive spirit in our residents,” said Tervo-Shiffman. “You hear them telling other riders, ‘You’re not passing me!’ and then they pick up the pace.” And yes, she added, “They want to win.”

Team coach and resident Marv Branstrom, 78, said that “you could feel the competitive juices flowing” during the competition.

“We look at where the other riders are and try to stay ahead,” he said.

Time on the CyberCycle is tracked electronically, and residents who sign up with personal ID numbers can sign in via the CyberCycle website to view real-time individual results, including the number of miles pedaled, the amount of calories burned and the average power and heart rate. Riders can also view other team results.

At The Samarkand fitness studio, residents sign up for specific time slots. Usually, residents like 91-year-old Roger Bradfield, the Amazing CyberSams’ go-to pinch cycler, are waiting in the wings to hop on the bike in case someone doesn’t show up for his or her allotted time.

To date, 65 Samarkand residents are registered on the website.

Resident Nancy Nielsen is the team manager. In addition to keeping the team motivated by sharing cycling tips from Coach Marv and nutrition advice from Tervo-Shiffman, she works behind the scenes with Tervo-Shiffman to keep bikers on track and plan competitions.

“Our riders count on her enthusiasm and commitment,” said Tervo-Shiffman. “She’s the glue that holds this team together.”

Santa Barbara Bar is an official sponsor of the Amazing CyberSams and provided residents with its locally made nutrition bars throughout the challenge.

