Water Polo

Sami Hill’s Goalkeeping Keys Team USA Win Over Spain

Sami Hill makes one of her eight saves in Team USA’s victory over Spain in the Olympic Qualification Tournament.
Sami Hill makes one of her eight saves in Team USA’s victory over Spain in the Olympic Qualification Tournament. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Peter Neushul, Santa Barbara 805 Water Polo Club | March 28, 2016 | 7:38 a.m.

GOUDA, The Netherlands — Sami Hill helped lead Team USA to a 13-7 victory over Spain in the semifinal match at the 2016 FINA Olympic Qualification Tournament on Sunday.

The victory over Spain advanced Team USA to Monday’s Gold Medal game against Italy.  The undefeated Azzurro advanced to the championship after defeating Russia 9-7.  USA vs. Italy will take place at 8:45 a.m. Pacific with live streaming available at https://www.youtube.com/user/zwemsporttv?feature=hovercard

Spain’s shooters ran into Hill in championship form on Sunday—scoring only one natural goal in the game—a fourth-quarter tip in by center Maica Garcia.  The rest of Spain’s 6 goals came on power plays.  The UCLA-grad denied repeated attempts, including a point-blank one-on-nobody in the fourth quarter. Hill finished with eight saves.

Kiley Neushul scored three goals and Kami Craig had one as Team USA continues to play water polo at a level never before seen in women’s competition.  The team converted a phenomenal 9 of 12 power-play opportunities against the 2012 Olympic Silver Medalists while holding their opponent to 6 of 13.

Hill tended cage at Dos Pueblos High School, where she won three straight CIF Championships.  Among the most memorable was the 2010 Division I “comeback” victory over Newport Harbor, when Danelle Little’s Chargers finished the first half down 7-3 and ended up winning 8-7.   Hill did not allow a goal in the second half, dealing Newport Harbor and legendary Coach Bill Barnett one of the most stunning defeats in CIF history.
 
—Peter Neushul is a freelance writer and the father of Team USA player Kiley Neushul. He is reporting from Gouda, The Netherlands.
 

