Sammy Arshadi Selected to USA Water Polo Futures Team

Youth Sports

Sammy Arshadi of the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club and Dos Pueblos High has been named to the USA Water Polo Boys Futures Team that will take part in international competition this summer.

Arshadi, who is completing his freshman year at DP, joins 14 athletes from all over the country on the select team.

The team will train in Greenwich, Conn. from Aug. 2-4 before departing for Budapest, Hungary for an international tournament, Aug. 11-12.

Former UCSB standout Chris Whitelegge is one of the team coaches.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.