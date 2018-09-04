Sammy Arshadi’s 7 Goals Lead Dos Pueblos Past Righetti, 14-12

Water Polo

Sophomore Sammy Arshadi pumped in seven goals, and Dos Pueblos built an 8-4 halftime lead and held off Righetti, 14-12, in a non-league boys water polo team at the Elings Aquatic Center on Tuesday.

The Chargers were ahead 12-7 before being outscored 5-2 in the final period.

DP junior Ethan Parrish made several contributions, scoring four goals, dishing out four assists and making four steals. Junior Alex Reilly had a goal, three assists and two steals. Seniors Wyatt Meckelford and Kyle Faison each scored a goal.

Senior goalie Angus Goodner made nine saves and had an assist, as the Chargers improved to 2-1

Dos Pueblos next plays Riverside Poly on Thursday in the Santa Barbara Invitational. The game is at 4 p.m. at the Elings Aquatic Center.



