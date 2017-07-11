Sample Flavors of Mexico at Santa Maria Benefit

Community members can take their taste buds on a trip south of the border by embarking on a culinary journey at this year’s Tastes of Mexico, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Veterans Memorial Community Center, 313 W. Tunnell St., Santa Maria.

Surrounded by a festive atmosphere, attendees can dine on samples of Mexican dishes provided by top local restaurants, as well as try a wide variety of Mexican beers and margaritas.

Adding to the ambiance will be live entertainment with music and dancing of Mexico.

All proceeds from the event will benefit People for Leisure And Youth, Inc. (PLAY, Inc.) which funds recreational, cultural, social and art programs throughout the Santa Maria Valley.

Tickets are $30 per person or $25 each for an order of four or more, and may be purchased at the city of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department administrative office, 615 S. McClelland St., or online at www.smtastesofmexico.com.

Direct questions to the Recreation and Parks Department, 925-0951 ext. 2260.

— Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria.