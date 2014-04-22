Friday, June 15 , 2018, 8:45 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Posted on April 22, 2014 | 1:05 p.m.

Samuel Salazar of Santa Barbara, 1926-2014

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Samuel E. Salazar, 87, of Santa Barbara died April 17, 2014.

He was born Oct. 10, 1926.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 26 at Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.

 

