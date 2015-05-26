Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:56 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

San Diego Cyclist Dies of Injuries Suffered in Lompoc Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 26, 2015 | 9:30 p.m.

Kevin Childre of San Diego died of injuries he suffered May 20 in a cycling accident in Lompoc. (Facebook photo)

A San Diego bicyclist and U.S. Navy veteran who was critically injured in a crash last week in Lompoc has died, according to his family.

Members of the Santa Diego-based club of competitive biking enthusiasts with military ties are mourning the loss of their leader, Kevin Childre, who lived in the Santa Diego area.

The injured rider was flown by a Santa Barbara County helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment shortly after the May 20 accident, which occurred just before 11 a.m. at the Wye area near the northern entrance of the city.

Crews from the Lompoc fire and police departments responded to the incident, which police said involved the injured riding colliding with another cyclist.

His family announced his death the day after the crash to friends on social media.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must tell you that Kevin suffered a horrendous crash on his bicycle, and the injuries to his brain were too severe to battle,” his family posted on his Facebook page. “It was a nothing little accident, the kind that is so common with cyclists.

"He'd been having a great day on the bike, feeling strong and fit and was with awesome friends. There was no pain.”

The cyclists belong to a private bicycle group called Paladar Navy Cycling Club, whose riders were traveling from San Francisco to San Diego, a 630-mile route that began Sunday and was set to finish Friday.

The Navy Cycling Club is not affiliated with the military, but is made up of current service members, military retirees and civilian bicyclists from the San Diego area. 

Childre served in the Navy and reportedly reached the rank of commander.

In lieu of flowers, Childre’s family has asked that donations be made to the EOD Warrior Foundation via a donation page in his memory.

“His family asks that you remember the Kevin who adored his dog, remember his smile of delight when he saw you walking up, remember his love of pizza, and of Starbucks chai teas. Think of his voice describing an exceptional climb on the bike, swearing in yet another sailor re-enlisting, laughing at anything, everything," the donation page says. "His triumphs, accomplishments are too numerous to begin to list. But this was a man who loved his family, his country, his fellow EOD brothers and sisters, and so many others."

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 