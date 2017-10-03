San Diego Man Sentenced to Prison for Pimping in Santa Barbara County

District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced Tuesday that Randal Bailey, a 39 year-old resident of San Diego, was convicted of pimping, in violation of Penal Code section 266h(a).
The defendant pled to the charge on Aug. 7 and the honorable Judge Michael Carrozzo sentenced him to state prison Monday for a period of three years.
This prosecution is related to arrests that occurred on May 31.
The arrests were a result of a sting operation conducted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
This conviction is a part of a continuing joint effort to combat human trafficking in Santa Barbara County.