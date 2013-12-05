San Diego Man Shot By Officers Arrested on Assault Charges

The alleged wrong-way driver who was shot by law enforcement officers Wednesday night has been identified as Weldon Patterson Fewell of San Diego, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Fewell, 52, was in stable condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon – the vehicle – on a peace officer, Sgt. Mark Williams said Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when the California Highway Patrol issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a red pickup truck after a motorist was seen driving the wrong way on Patterson Avenue near Calle Real, according to authorities.

A sheriff’s deputy and CHP officer located a vehicle matching the description, and tried to make a traffic stop on Patterson Avenue at Agana Drive, officials said.

It’s unclear how the incident escalated, Lt. Kelly Moore said Wednesday night, but several shots were fired at the vehicle.

Fewell was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no deputies or officers were injured in the incident.

Lt. Butch Arnoldi, Goleta’s police chief, told Noozhawk that the driver “attempted to flee and to ram a CHP car, and shots were fired” by both CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators cordoned off part of Agana Drive late into the night and searched a residence’s front yard for spent rounds or other evidence related to the incident.

Both the CHP and Sheriff's Department will be conducting investigations.

Each agency has its own procedures to follow for officer-involved shootings, but the investigations will be conducted simultaneously, Moore said.

