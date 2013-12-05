Saturday, June 9 , 2018, 9:56 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

San Diego Man Shot By Officers Arrested on Assault Charges

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | December 5, 2013 | 3:07 p.m.

The alleged wrong-way driver who was shot by law enforcement officers Wednesday night has been identified as Weldon Patterson Fewell of San Diego, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Fewell, 52, was in stable condition at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon – the vehicle – on a peace officer, Sgt. Mark Williams said Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, when the California Highway Patrol issued a be-on-the-lookout alert for a red pickup truck after a motorist was seen driving the wrong way on Patterson Avenue near Calle Real, according to authorities.

A sheriff’s deputy and CHP officer located a vehicle matching the description, and tried to make a traffic stop on Patterson Avenue at Agana Drive, officials said.

It’s unclear how the incident escalated, Lt. Kelly Moore said Wednesday night, but several shots were fired at the vehicle.

Fewell was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no deputies or officers were injured in the incident.

Lt. Butch Arnoldi, Goleta’s police chief, told Noozhawk that the driver “attempted to flee and to ram a CHP car, and shots were fired” by both CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators cordoned off part of Agana Drive late into the night and searched a residence’s front yard for spent rounds or other evidence related to the incident.

Both the CHP and Sheriff's Department will be conducting investigations.

Each agency has its own procedures to follow for officer-involved shootings, but the investigations will be conducted simultaneously, Moore said. 

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 