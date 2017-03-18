San Diego Mesa Shuts Out SBCC

San Diego Mesa swept visiting SBCC 9-0 on Saturday in a nonconference men's tennis match.
Spencer Ekola dropped two tight matches, losing 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and 8-6 at No. 1 doubles with Diego Santos.
The Vaqueros (5-11) dropped their third match in as many days. Mesa improved to 5-4.
SBCC has two WSC matches remaining -- Tuesday at Bakersfield and Tuesday, March 28 at Victor Valley.
Singles
1. Kimo Barrere, SDM, def. Spencer Ekola 7-5, 6-3
2. Tristen Shaw, SDM, def. Diego Santos 6-4, 6-2
3. Joel Sorman, SDM, def. Adolfo Ortega 6-3, 6-4
4. Thomas Geaney, SDM, def. Stevie Acuna 6-4, 6-0
5. Federico Aguire, SDM, def. Dim Dros 6-2, 6-0
6. Jordan Lee, SDM, def. Shane Carmody 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1. Barrere/Sorman, SDM, def. Ekola/Santos 8-6
2. Shaw/Aguire, SDM, def. Ortega/Dros 8-6
3. Geaney/Lee, SDM, def. Mark Morales/Jun Zhao 8-3