San Diego State Rains on Gauchos’ Parade

UCSB's six-match win streak can't survive Aztecs' onslaught.

By Marty Davis | March 29, 2008 | 3:46 p.m.

San Diego State broke up UCSB‘s six-match win streak Saturday, and delivered the first blemish to the Gauchos’ home record with a 5-2 win at the Recreation Center Courts. The No. 64 Gauchos, who are now 6-1 at home and 9-5 overall, had hoped to finish a great spring break of tennis with one more win, but the No. 52 Aztecs proved to be too tough.

The match started poorly for UCSB. San Diego State swept the doubles and won very quickly at Nos. 2 and 4 singles to go up 3-0. UCSB also lost the first set of singles on courts Nos. 3, 5 and 6.

Thankfully, the Gauchos dug their heels in at that point and made a stand. In fact, about an hour later, UCSB won a second set tie-break to split sets on court No. 6 and had battled to go up an early service break in the third sets on Nos. 1, 3 and 5. At that moment, the greatest comeback in UCSB tennis history looked like a real possibility. Unfortunately, Bartosz Golas rolled off six-straight games on the center court to squash the Gauchos’ rally and seal the win for the Aztecs UCSB ended up getting its wins at Nos. 3 and 5.

The UCSB men will complete their eight-game — and final — home stand of the season with three matches at the Recreation Center Courts next weekend. The grand-finale will be "senior day" against conference rival Pacific on Sunday. We hope to see you there, and, as always, thank you for your continued interest and support.

Go Gauchos!

No. 64 UCSB 2, No. 52 San Diego State 5

Doubles
No. 1 Bartosz Golas / Juan Gomez (San Diego State) defeated Philip Therp / Jack Hui (UCSB) 8-1
No. 2 Achim Ceban / Tim Schulz van Endert (San Diego State) defeated Alex Konigsfeldt / Josh Finkelstein (UCSB) 8-7
No. 3 Danny Heidecker / Andre Feliz (San Diego State) defeated Bijan Hejazi / Nigel Barton (UCSB) 8-4

Singles
No. 1 — Bartosz Golas (San Diego State) defeated Philip Therp (UCSB) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 — Matan Shitrit (San Diego State) defeated Bijan Hejazi (UCSB) 6-2, 6-1
No. 3 — Jack Hui (UCSB) defeated Juan Gomez (San Diego State) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6
No. 4 — Danny Heidecker (San Diego State) defeated Alex Konigsfeldt (UCSB) 6-1, 6-3
No. 5 — Max Taylor (UCSB) defeated Andre Feliz (San Diego State) 6-7, 6-3, 6-4
No. 6 — Tim Schulz van Endert (San Diego State) defeated Taylor Chavez Goggin (UCSB) 6-3, 6-7 (10-3)

Next Matches
No. 50 Fresno State, 1:30 p.m. Friday, Recreation Center Courts
UC Davis,, 1 p.m. Saturday, Recreation Center Courts
Pacific, Noon Sunday, Recreation Center Courts

Marty Davis coaches men’s tennis at UCSB.

