San Francisco Man Found Guilty of Molesting Young Relatives in Santa Barbara

A San Francisco man was found guilty by a jury Wednesday for molesting two young boys in his family and could face a maximum of 75 years to life in prison as a result.

Manuel Peter Munoz, 65, was convicted on five felony counts of forcible child molestation against two victims — his relatives.

Santa Barbara police told Noozhawk last year that detectives had been investigating reports in 2009 that Munoz might be sexually abusing two boys.

An investigation revealed that Munoz lived with the victims and their parents — to whom he was related — in Santa Barbara for about two years between 2006 and 2008. When entrusted to care for the victims — then ages 6 and 10 — Munoz allegedly molested them.

Munoz was arrested in October 2013 in San Francisco at his residence, brought to Santa Barbara and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail.

The jury trial against Munoz began in late October in Judge Michael Carrozzo's courtroom and lasted 16 days, according to a statement from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The jurors deliberated for four days in the case and reached unanimous guilty verdicts on all counts.

Munoz is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 28 in Carozzo's courtroom.

Prosecutor Paula Waldman said the parents of both victims were present for the verdict and relieved by the result.

“I commend the bravery of the child victims for reporting these horrendous crimes and their willingness to testify about them,” Waldman said, also applauding the children's parents for trusting the justice system. “Now, because of the jurors’ good work, we will be able to keep a child molester out of the public and away from children for the rest of his life.”

