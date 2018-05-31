San Francisco Pair Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges in Carpinteria

A couple from San Francisco are facing drug and weapons charges following their arrest in Carpinteria earlier this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a convenience store on the 1100 block of Casitas Pass Road, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

“The disturbance reportedly involved a male and female associated with a silver Lexus,” Hoover said. “When deputies arrived on scene, they contacted 34-year-old Deshawn McDougal and 25-year-old Iryna Melnyk.”

Deputies searched the pair’s vehicle and found a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun with a threaded barrel, a high-capacity magazine, some 24 grams of MDMA (also known as Ecstasy or Molly) packaged in gram bags, more than five ounces of cocaine packaged in 1-gram and 3.5-gram bags, and more than $12,000 in cash, Hoover said.

“Sheriff’s narcotics detectives responded to the scene and conducted a narcotics sales investigation,” Hoover said. “Through the course of the investigation, detectives determined both McDougal and Melnyk were actively involved in the sales of controlled substances.”

They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of possession of an unregistered concealed firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and transportation of a controlled substance.

Bail was set at $200,000 each.

