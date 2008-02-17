San Jose Earthquakes to Shake Up Cal Poly

The San Jose Earthquakes will be training in San Luis Obispo this week in preparation for the Major League Soccer Central Coast Showcase hosted by Cal Poly.

The Earthquakes, an MLS expansion franchise, will play games against the Columbus Crew at 7 p.m. Friday and D.C. United at 1 p.m. Feb. 24 in Alex G. Spanos Stadium. The squad will be training on campus beginning Wednesday.

"I’m really excited for the San Luis Obispo community to be able to see these world-class athletes training and playing in town," Cal Poly men’s soccer coach Paul Holocher said. "It’s a fantastic opportunity for our community to see this elite level of soccer at Alex G. Spanos Stadium."

Tickets for the MLS Central Coast Showcase can be purchased online from Cal Poly or by calling 805.756.5806.

Frank Stranzl is a Cal Poly sports information intern.