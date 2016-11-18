Friday, June 29 , 2018, 6:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

San Luis Obispo-Based MindBody Opens Office in Santa Maria

Software firm's new facility includes a bowling alley and movie theater

San Luis Obispo-based software firm MindBody is expanding its footprint on the Central Coast with a new Santa Maria office on Airpark Drive that formerly housed CafeFX. Click to view larger
San Luis Obispo-based software firm MindBody is expanding its footprint on the Central Coast with a new Santa Maria office on Airpark Drive that formerly housed CafeFX. (Courtesy photo)
By Danielle Ames, San Luis Obispo Tribune Staff Writer | November 18, 2016 | 3:05 p.m.

San Luis Obispo-based software firm MindBody is expanding its footprint on the Central Coast with a new Santa Maria office.

The space allows for new employees and accommodates some current employees who live in the South County or Santa Maria area by shortening their commute, media relations manager Tracy Richmond said.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the grand opening, although employees began moving into the Santa Maria office at the end of August.

The Santa Maria office is an extension of the San Luis Obispo headquarters, Richmond said. The space will have similar positions, and a lot of the technical support positions will be located there. 

The 14,000-square-foot space at 2811 Airpark Drive formerly housed CafeFX, a film visual effects company that closed about six years ago, according to news reports.

The office has a bowling alley, movie theater, indoor bike storage, ping-pong table and an open break room area with a kitchen and bar. 

MindBody declined to disclose its investment in the property.

The new location has workspace for 90 people, including 40 newly created positions. The space will have a mix of full- and part-time employees, Richmond said. Currently, about 60 employees work there.

[Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune]

Danielle Ames is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 