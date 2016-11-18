San Luis Obispo-Based MindBody Opens Office in Santa Maria

San Luis Obispo-based software firm MindBody is expanding its footprint on the Central Coast with a new Santa Maria office.

The space allows for new employees and accommodates some current employees who live in the South County or Santa Maria area by shortening their commute, media relations manager Tracy Richmond said.

A ribbon-cutting was held Thursday to celebrate the grand opening, although employees began moving into the Santa Maria office at the end of August.

The Santa Maria office is an extension of the San Luis Obispo headquarters, Richmond said. The space will have similar positions, and a lot of the technical support positions will be located there.

The 14,000-square-foot space at 2811 Airpark Drive formerly housed CafeFX, a film visual effects company that closed about six years ago, according to news reports.

The office has a bowling alley, movie theater, indoor bike storage, ping-pong table and an open break room area with a kitchen and bar.

MindBody declined to disclose its investment in the property.

The new location has workspace for 90 people, including 40 newly created positions. The space will have a mix of full- and part-time employees, Richmond said. Currently, about 60 employees work there.

Danielle Ames is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact her at [email protected]