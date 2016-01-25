San Luis Obispo Cattlemen’s PAC Endorses Achadjian for Congress

Assemblymember and Congressional candidate Katcho Achadjian has earned the endorsement of the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Political Action Committee.



Cattlemen’s PAC President Pete Clark said, “Katcho’s strong support of property rights and agriculture exemplifies his understanding of the issues that affect cattle ranches and our related industries. We are proud to endorse his campaign for Congress.”

Achadjian, a longtime resident of the Central Coast, has already received a number of endorsements from the business community, including the California Small Business Association.

A small businessman and member of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau since 1997, he has consistently focused on reducing regulations and unnecessary roadblocks while in the State Assembly.

Asked about the endorsement, Achadjian said, “It is an honor to have the full support of the San Luis Obispo Cattlemen’s PAC. Agriculture is more than just an industry in our County; it is a part of our culture. I am proud to stand with local ranchers in my campaign for Congress.”

Prior to his election to the Assembly, Achadjian served for three terms in the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. A fiscal conservative, he fought to protect taxpayers and property owners and has served as a member of the Arroyo Grande Chamber of Commerce for nearly 35 years.

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District which encompasses Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and part of Ventura County.

He has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. He currently lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian.