San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow Endorses Katcho Achadjian for Congress

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has recognized Katcho Achadjian’s extensive commitment to serving and supporting public safety by endorsing his bid for Congress.

Achadjian, a local small business owner, is running to fill the vacancy left by retiring Congresswoman Lois Capps.

“In his many years of service to our community, I’ve seen Katcho make public safety a top priority time after time,” said Dow. “He understands the support our law enforcement and safety officials need, and I know he is the best candidate to send to Congress.”

“I’m tremendously honored to have District Attorney Dow’s support,” Achadjian responded. “I firmly believe public safety is a top priority, and I will continue to support all public safety officers in Congress.”

The endorsement of District Attorney Dan Dow follows several from the public safety community, including the California Police Chiefs Association, the California Association of Highway Patrolmen, the San Luis Obispo County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, the California Correctional Peace Officers Association and the Peace Officers Research Association of California.

Prior to serving in the California State Assembly, Achadjian was elected to the San Luis Obispo County’s Board of Supervisors, where he served for three consecutive terms.

Achadjian is the leading candidate in the race for the 24th Congressional District, which encompasses Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and part of Ventura County.

Achadjian has represented the residents of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. He lives in San Luis Obispo with his family.

— Nyri Achadjian represents Katcho Achadjian for Congress.