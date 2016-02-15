San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill Endorses Salud Carbajal for Congress

Salud Carbajal continues to draw support up and down the Central Coast with the endorsement of San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Adam Hill.

Joining fellow San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, Hill is the latest civic leader to choose Carbajal in the race to replace Rep. Lois Capps.

“Salud and I share a commitment of working across the aisle to get things done. That’s why it is important for me to support a candidate who will go to Washington and work with anyone from anywhere to do what is best for Central Coast families,” said Hill. “I am proud to stand with Salud and support his campaign for Congress.”

Representing the City of San Luis Obispo, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach, Hill worked to help small businesses grow and create new jobs through co-chairing the first county-wide public-private economic development project.

He has also been an outspoken leader on embracing green energy and advocates to protect natural resources and open spaces.

“I am honored to receive Supervisor Adam Hill’s endorsement, Carbajal said. "Both of us have worked to preserve open spaces, protect our coastline, expand education opportunities and create jobs through rebuilding our roads and highways.

"In Congress, I look forward to strengthening partnerships with local officials like Supervisor Hill and help advance issues that will help the working class and strengthen our middle class and preserve the unique way of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast,” he said.

