Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 12:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

San Luis Obispo County Wine Legend Archie McLaren Dead at 75

He was founder of 32-year-old Central Coast Wine Classic and a philanthropist who helped raise millions for local charities

Central Coast wine legend and devoted philanthropist Archie McLaren died Tuesday evening at his Avila Beach home. He was 75. Click to view larger
Central Coast wine legend and devoted philanthropist Archie McLaren died Tuesday evening at his Avila Beach home. He was 75. (Laura Dickinson / San Luis Obispo Tribune photo)
By Lucas Clark for the San Luis Obispo Tribune | February 22, 2018 | 12:13 p.m.

Central Coast wine legend and devoted philanthropist Archie McLaren died Tuesday evening at his Avila Beach home. He was 75. 

McLaren was the founder of the 32-year-old Central Coast Wine Classic and a philanthropist who helped raise millions for local charities. Several media outlets confirmed McLaren’s death on Wednesday.

Local public radio station KCBX, where McLaren once hosted a weekly show called “The Wine Drinker’s Guide to Indulgence,” recorded a short interview with news director Greta Mart and general manager and president Frank Lanzone remembering their former colleague.

“He was the person who had the creativity to see what could happen and push the limits of what we did,” Lanzone said.

Born in Georgia, McLaren grew up in Memphis and graduated from law school at Carolina State University.

His experience with wine began when he was a university scholar in Tennessee and a friend invited him to a tasting.

McLaren reportedly died after battling cancer.

Stephanie Harkness, a close friend of McLaren, confirmed his death on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. 

“From dinner at Hearst Castle yearly to lifestyle excursions, he was the consummate ringmaster tightly connected to the best in the world,” Harkness wrote.

Click here to read more from the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

Lucas Clark is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 