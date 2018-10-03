San Luis Obispo Man Critically Injured in Highway 154 Crash

Westbound Ford F-150 left the roadway and plunged down and embankment

A 50-year-old San Luis Obispo man suffered major injuries Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 154 above Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. during rainy conditions, said CHP Officer Jonathan Gutierrez.

A Ford F-150 was westbound, near a large pullout just east of Whitaker’s Curve, when it left the roadway and plunged down and embankment, Gutierrez said.

The driver, whose name was not released, had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on his condition were not available.

“The circumstances of the collision are currently under investigation,” Gutierrez said.

