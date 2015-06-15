San Luis Obispo Mayor, Council Members Endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress

In a strong show of support from the largest city in San Luis Obispo County, Mayor Jan Marx and City Council members Carlyn Christianson, Dan Rivoire and John Ashbaugh endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

Marx, Christianson, Rivoire and Ashbaugh join Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and a growing list of more than 100 elected officials, business and community leaders who have endorsed Carbajal for Congress.

“Salud Carbajal has proven that he can work across party lines to solve problems that face our communities,” Marx said. “I am supporting Salud because he shares my commitment to protecting our open spaces, expanding opportunities for middle-class families, and providing quality services for our seniors."

“I am honored to receive the endorsements of San Luis Obispo Mayor Jan Marx and City Council members Carlyn Christianson, Dan Rivoire and John Ashbaugh,” Carbajal said. “They have worked tirelessly to provide San Luis Obispo with a cleaner environment and a stronger local economy. I am looking forward to working with them on protecting our special way of life here on the Central Coast.”

Other community leaders already endorsing Carbajal for Congress include:

» Rep. Lois Capps

» California Secretary of State Alex Padilla

» Former Superintendent of Public Instruction Jack O’Connell

» Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley

» San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson

» Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf

» Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza

Carbajal was raised in Oxnard and graduated from UCSB, the first in his family to go to a four-year college. He went on to serve eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves.

He was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in 2004, where he’s established a track record of bringing people together to get results for the Central Coast. He’s running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity for middle-class families and to protect the special quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

Carbajal lives in Santa Barbara with his wife, Gina, and son, Michael.

