San Luis Obispo Police Identify Suspect in Online University Threats

A Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo student is suspected of posting threats against the university on a social media site and is being investigated by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Stefan Hall, 23, allegedly posted threats on the localized Yik Yak social media site that mentioned the Cal Poly Mustangs, guns and other statements that caused a lot of concern, San Luis Obispo Police Capt. Chris Staley said.

Hall is a current Cal Poly economics student according to the university’s directory.

He could face terrorist threat charges but is not being held in custody or under arrest while the case is under review by the District Attorney’s Office, Staley said.

Authorities alerted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and UCSB Police since the post account was called “UCSB psycho,” but the threats don’t appear to specifically mention UCSB or Isla Vista, Staley said.

KEYT reported that threats were not substantiated but caused law enforcement to step up security near UCSB last weekend.

