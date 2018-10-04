San Luis Obispo Sheriff Backs Fareed

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson has announced his endorsement of Justin Fareed for Congress.

"Public safety is more critical today than ever before,” Parkinson said in this endorsement. “Our children deserve the opportunity to grow up on our city streets in an environment that is free from drugs and violence.

“Our schools should be safe from harm, and our parents should feel comfortable knowing that our future is sleeping safe at night.

“Justin Fareed understands that to accomplish this, we must uphold the rule of law, support law enforcement and give those on the front lines the tools they need to do their jobs.

“I have all the confidence that Justin will look out for the well-being of Central Coast families, law enforcement and the next generation, while working in Washington.”

Fareed said, "Fighting for the well-being of Central Coast families and the next generation is a top priority of mine. Standing with those who protect the American dream, day in and day out is imperative.

“I am humbled to have the support of Sheriff Parkinson, and I look forward to working with him to present solutions in Congress that can benefit our nation as a whole.

“When elected, I will fight to bring home federal support for local law enforcement and ensure they have the tools they need to do their job.”

— Austin Stukins for Justin Fareed.