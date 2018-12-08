San Luis Obispo Size Too Much for Dos Pueblos

Boys Basketball

Dos Pueblos had trouble handling the size of San Luis Obispo and dropped a 62-42 non-league boys basketball game at Sovine Gym on Saturday.

"They had four players that were 6-7 and they were able to control the boards," DP coach Joe Zamora said of the Tigers. "If we tried to help in the post, they would kick it out for open threes."

Baylor Huyck scored 13 points and sophomore Alex Perez had nine for the Chargers (3-5).

"Baylor played well tonight and Jaron (Rillie) had to play against multiple physical defenders."

Dos Pueblos (3-5) play Rio Mesa on Tuesday.